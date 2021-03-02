Biocon Biologics appoints Susheel Umesh as Chief Commercial Officer for emerging markets

Biocon Biologics, a unit of biotechnology major Biocon, on Tuesday, said it has appointed Susheel Umesh as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for emerging markets with effect from March 1.

Umesh, who has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, has worked in India, France, and Sub-Saharan Africa for leading global pharma companies. He will drive the company's business in the emerging markets and will also be responsible for the branded formulation business.

With this appointment, Biocon Biologics will move its commercial operations from Singapore to its headquarters in Bengaluru.

''With Dr. Arun Chandavarkar taking over as Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, Shreehas Tambe as Deputy CEO, and Susheel as CCO, I believe we now have a strong leadership team to drive the future growth of our biosimilars business,'' Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a statement.

Biocon Biologics is built on strong business fundamentals and the biosimilars market remains a large addressable opportunity, she added.

''I am confident of returning the company to its high growth trajectory soon,'' Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Biocon Biologics is into developing biosimilars that expand patient access to a cutting-edge class of therapies across the world.

