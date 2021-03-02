20 injured as bus overturns in Odisha

Twenty passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a bus overturned in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on Oratghat-Kendrapara Road near Kumbharuni Junction, a police officer said.

Advertisement

The driver of the Cuttack-bound bus coming from Badiha lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn, he said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the Kendrapara District Hospital and are out of danger, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)