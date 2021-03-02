Nilon's hassle-free, nutritious ginger garlic paste makes dishes tastier, healthier

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nilon's, one of India's biggest processed foods brands, had the netizens in awe ever since they kick-started their recent campaign, #NilonsGGP hai toh Jahan hai! The campaign conceptualised by M&C Saatchi February was centred around simplifying the tedious process of chopping, peeling ginger garlic while keeping the meals packed with nutrition and flavour.

In a time when most consumers are looking for healthy options to add to their diet and ways to boost their immunity, the brand brings in a product that delivers all that and more. The main objective was to engage the viewers about creating conversations around health, convenience and immunity through the use of comic strips, playful retorts between the comic characters of ginger and garlic, filmy dialogues and contests. "The working population is witnessing a dearth of time to devote to the kitchen while handling multiple tasks at once. As more and more people are living independently, they are looking out for products that reduce their cooking time but at the same time are nutritious. That's where we come in, with our brand offering, Nilon's ginger garlic paste, which promotes effortless cooking, boosts immunity and is filled with nutrients because of our unique cold grinding process. Through comic strips, interactive content like contests, our aim was to better relate with the audience and encourage them to take up hassle-free cooking," says Dipak Sanghavi, M.D, Nilon's India.

The 6-week Nilon's GGP campaign had witty banter and focussed on the inseparable friendship between the two comic characters, Ginger and Garlic, They aptly carried the essence of the campaign and was also loved by our followers. Speaking about the campaign, Rajheev Agrawal, Director & CEO, Nilon's shares, "Nilon's has always tried to reach the space in consumers' kitchen not just physically but through stories and conversations as well. Our very own Ginger & Garlic that is acquainted with people who cook and even first-time cooks have won the hearts of people through their humour and style. We aim to be friendlier and more approachable with this campaign and acquaint millennials with the benefits of having G&G Paste with it."

With millions of social media impressions through various online platforms, Nilon's ginger garlic paste saw a notable rise in online and offline orders, paving its way into the consumer's kitchen. Nilon's cooking paste range includes ginger garlic paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, veg curry paste and non-veg curry paste. Nilon's wide range of products is available at your nearest kirana stores, Amazon and Flipkart. Nilon's India Private Limited is India's fastest growing processed foods company with an extensive range of quality products. With humble beginnings rooted back in 1962 by Suresh B. Sanghavi, Nilon's is synonymous with goodness that makes it a widely preferred and trusted brand amongst Indians. This assurance is encapsulated by the brand slogan 'Nilon's Hai Toh Achcha Hai'. For us at Nilon's, the brand slogan is more than just an affirmation - it is an indication of consistent quality and superior ingredients in everything we produce and deliver to our customer's lives.

