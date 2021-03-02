Magisterial probe ordered into clash between villagers, police in U'khand

A magisterial probe has been ordered into a clash that broke out between protesting villagers and police at Diwalikhal near Gairsain, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday.

Rawat told reporters here that those responsible for the clash will be brought to book but there should be no action against the innocent.

A clash erupted between protesting villagers and the police on Monday at Diwalikhal when locals broke barricades to march to the Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain, demanding widening of the Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.

Villagers of Ghat area have been agitating over the issue for the last two months demanding widening the stretch by 1.5 metres.

Police had to burst water canons and lathicharge protesters to control them. Both police and protesters claimed to have sustained injuries in the clash that subsided only after the detention of around 300 villagers.

Rawat said he had already ordered widening of the not so busy roads in block headquarters by 1.5 metres and the busy ones by 2 metres but some people were misleading others to create destability.

