Left Menu

Vatika group retires over Rs 1,100 cr debt this fiscal; sells land worth Rs 450cr

It will continue to sell inventories and lands to raise capital for retiring debt and undertaking construction works.Vatika group has a presence in residential, commercial, townships, hotels, education, business centres and facilities management segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:31 IST
Vatika group retires over Rs 1,100 cr debt this fiscal; sells land worth Rs 450cr
Vatika Image Credit: ANI

Realty firm Vatika has sold land worth Rs 450 crore and completed properties of about Rs 500 crore to repay its debt.

Gurugram-based Vatika Group and its associated companies have retired debt worth Rs 1,109 crore within a period of 11 months, the company said in a statement.

''The debt has been cleared by selling combinations of lands worth Rs 450 crore, finished inventories worth Rs 500 crore and company's shares worth Rs 170 crore, among others,'' it added.

Vatika said it has repaid Rs 304 crore to Piramal Enterprises, Rs 108 crore to HDFC Ltd, Rs 519 crore to Indiabulls, Rs 82 crore to ICICI Bank, and Rs 74 crore to Standard Chartered Bank.

''Building trust and confidence of investors, business partners, and customers is the need of the hour in the realty segment. By retiring our debts, we will fast-pace our efforts to ensure hassle-free completion and delivery of our projects to our trusted end-users within a fixed time period,'' Vatika Managing Director Gaurav Bhalla said.

The company is currently focusing on the completion of its ongoing projects. It will continue to sell inventories and lands to raise capital for retiring debt and undertaking construction works.

Vatika group has a presence in residential, commercial, townships, hotels, education, business centers, and facilities management segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42.Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced fo...

India urges WTO members to reach consensus on TRIPS waiver proposal

India has urged WTO members to reach consensus on a proposal on waiver of certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectual property to deal with COVID-19 crisis, stating that one cannot continue to engage in endless discussion...

TMC's appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly pursuing appeasement politics and endangering national security by allowing illegal immigrants into the state for vo...

PM Modi inaugurates ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ through video conferencing

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maritime India Summit 2021 through video conferencing today. Minister of Transport of Denmark Mr Benny Englebrecht, Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021