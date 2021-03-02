Left Menu

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after medical emergency

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:46 IST
Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after medical emergency

An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday morning after a passenger on board fell sick and later died.

An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the landing permission was granted to the Captain of the Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight 6E1412 after an elderly passenger – identified as 67-year-old Habib ur Rehman - fell seriously ill.

''The passenger unfortunately expired on the plane even though the Indian aircraft was given permission to land at the Karachi airport,'' the official said.

In a statement, IndiGo said the passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team. ''We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,'' it added.

The airline said the flight coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

The Pakistani official said that the request for an emergency landing was received as soon as the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace via Iran at 4 in the morning.

''The Captain contacted the air control tower and requested the aircraft be allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds,'' he said.

The permission was granted and the aircraft landed around 5 am, he said.

The official said that by the time the medical team boarded the flight to treat the passenger, he had died.

''The flight was allowed to take off around 8.36 am for Ahmedabad after completion of all formalities,'' the official added.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation in July, 2019 after months of restrictions imposed because of tensions with India, which forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42.Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced fo...

India urges WTO members to reach consensus on TRIPS waiver proposal

India has urged WTO members to reach consensus on a proposal on waiver of certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectual property to deal with COVID-19 crisis, stating that one cannot continue to engage in endless discussion...

TMC's appeasement, vote bank politics endangered national security: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly pursuing appeasement politics and endangering national security by allowing illegal immigrants into the state for vo...

PM Modi inaugurates ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ through video conferencing

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Maritime India Summit 2021 through video conferencing today. Minister of Transport of Denmark Mr Benny Englebrecht, Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021