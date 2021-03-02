Left Menu

City start-up Log 9 launches battery that can be charged in less than 15 minutes

City start-up Log 9 launches battery that can be charged in less than 15 minutes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bengaluru-headquartered deep-tech start-up Log 9 Materials on Tuesday announced the launch of a rapid charging battery technology for electric vehicles capable of fully charging the batteries used in 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EVs within 15 minutes.

Log 9's team has utilized its collective expertise and know-how vis--vis supercapacitor technology and 'Graphene' to develop this battery, the nanotechnology company specializing in Graphene said in a statement.

These battery packs can not only be fully charged in less than 15 minutes (hence increasing the uptime for electric vehicles), but also last for 15-plus years (thus significantly lowering battery cost/km), it said.

''Furthermore, these battery packs offer up to 5x power (resulting in increased load-bearing capacity and acceleration) and are five times safer in terms of fire- resistance and impact-resistance, when compared to the popular Lithium-Ion batteries that are being used widely at present,'' the statement added.

By the end of FY 22, the start-up, incubated from IIT-Roorkee, plans to deploy its battery packs in over 3000 vehicles (both 2W and 3W vehicles); and thereafter by FY 23, its target is to deploy in over 20,000 vehicles across India, it was stated.

