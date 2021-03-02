Consumers opt for 71 MT indigenous coal in Apr-Feb 21 on steps for import substitution: CIL

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said its drive for coal import substitution has gained tempo with consumers opting for about 71 million tonnes (MT) of indigenous coal during the April-February period of the current fiscal.

CIL accounts for about 83 per cent of India's domestic dry-fuel production and aims to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production by 2023-24.

Advertisement

''Coal India's drive for import substitution backed by a set of multiple measures facilitated coal consumers to opt for around 71 million tonnes (MT) of indigenous coal ending February of the current FY (financial year),'' CIL said in a statement.

Predominant among them was a robust 43.5 MT increase in e-auction bookings during April-February FY21 compared to the year-ago period, it said.

The measure undertaken by CIL include allowing its coal companies to sign pacts under import substitution with 17 power plants linked with them. Additional coal was offered to non-regulated sector (NRS) against fuel supply agreements up to 100 per cent of annual contracted quantity (ACQ). ''Trigger level for the power sector was increased from 75 per cent to 80 per cent. ACQ for power plants was enhanced to 100 per cent of normative requirement from 90 per cent.

''Additional coal was allocated to state and central generating companies under flexi utilisation policy enabling them reduction in coal imports,'' the statement said. CIL also waived off performance incentive to the consumers of the power sector, for supply of coal beyond the trigger level since the beginning of the fiscal. This helped the consumers opting additional quantities of coal at lower cost from CIL, it said. Coal companies of CIL have been proactively conducting frequent interactions with the consumers sensitising them to opt for the indigenous coal instead of coal sourced from abroad, it added. ''These coordinated efforts of CIL, apart from 43.5 MT of increased bookings in e-auction, helped arrest the imports by further 28 MTs,'' said the company.

Had CIL not launched such measures, the choice for consumers would have been to reach out for imported coal, it said.

Small consumers and traders who do not have long term contracts with CIL opt for e-auction sales with the other alternative being import, it added.

Power sector consumers, among the many who were provided coal under these measures, were CESC Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, and GMR group. NRS consumers include Vedanta Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, NALCO, Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Tata Steel BSL Ltd. Bookings under special forward auction, meant exclusively for power sector consumers, at 33 MTs during April-February FY21 logged 27 per cent growth over last year's same period. The increase in real terms was seven MT, against 26 MT a year ago.

Imports by domestic coal-based power plants at nine MT declined 55 per cent till January 2021, compared with 20 MT a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)