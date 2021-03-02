Left Menu

Bajaj Healthcare gets permission from MPCB to resume operations at Tarapur unit

02-03-2021
Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday said it has received permission from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to resume operations at its Tarapur unit in Maharashtra.

The authority on January 14 this year had directed the company, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and formulations, to shut operations at the facility for alleged violation of provisions.

The MPCB vide its letter dated March 1, 2021 has given its consent to restart manufacturing activities at the Tarapur unit in Boisar (Maharashtra), Bajaj Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The company specialises in manufacturing of Amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations and nutraceuticals. It has 6 units dedicated to APIs, two units to intermediates and one unit for formulations.

The company has a strong presence in countries like Europe, the US, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

