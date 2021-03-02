Left Menu

Infra projs to boost tourism, create opportunities for MSMEs: Gadkari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:45 IST
Infra projs to boost tourism, create opportunities for MSMEs: Gadkari

Infrastructure projects in the pipeline will help boost tourism as well as create opportunities for MSMEs, according to Union Minister for MSME and Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

''The infrastructural projects in the pipeline as part of the central government's plans have laid the foundation of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and will also boost domestic tourism in the country. Innovation is key to the revival of the travel and hospitality sector.

''Industry players such as FICCI, OYO Hotels and Homes and IATO should take advantage of the government schemes to come together and support MSMEs,'' Gadkari was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement, on the basis of a webinar held on Monday, was issued by Ficci on Tuesday.

The minister said the government's initiatives such as collateral-free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs, and Rs 50,000 crore-equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, which benefits companies with higher credit ratings, will generate tremendous business opportunities.

''The domestic tourist destinations, including hills, forests, and religious pilgrimage, will benefit from upcoming projects such as Char Dham Road, New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, 22 Green Express Highways, and others. There's a huge potential for small hotel partners, agents to tap into this and look at expanding their offerings catering to the needs of tourists,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watchdog urges release of media workers held in Ethiopia

The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Ethiopian authorities to free journalists and media workers detained in the Tigray region, where government troops and their allies are battling forces loyal to the local administration. At lea...

CERAWEEK-Kerry leads second-day slate at global energy conference

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will headline the second day of the worlds largest oil and gas conference, along with Big Oil executives trying to make the case for their importance even as panelists at CERAWeek focus on how the industry will...

Spike Lee to direct HBO documentary on 20 years of 9/11

Director Spike Lee is all set to chronicle the life in New York over the two decades since the September 11 terrorist attacks in a new documentary.HBO announced on Monday that Lee will direct and produce the NYC EPICENTERS 911-2021 document...

Vodafone Idea Ltd buys spectrum worth Rs 1,993.40 cr in auction: Telecom Secretary.

Vodafone Idea Ltd buys spectrum worth Rs 1,993.40 cr in auction Telecom Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021