Hero MotoCorp shares rise nearly 4 pc as sales rise in Feb

Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended with nearly 4 per cent gains on Tuesday after the two-wheeler maker reported rise in total sales during February.On BSE, the scrip ended at Rs 3,474.8, rising 3.73 per cent over the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:47 IST
Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended with nearly 4 per cent gains on Tuesday after the two-wheeler maker reported rise in total sales during February.

On BSE, the scrip ended at Rs 3,474.8, rising 3.73 per cent over the previous close. Intra-day, it jumped to Rs 3,491.75.

The scrip on NSE gained 3.91 per cent to end at Rs 3,481.2. During the trading session, it had touched Rs 3,490.

On Monday, the company reported a 1.45 per cent increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February.

The company had sold 4,98,242 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,63,723 units last month as against 4,79,310 units in February 2020, down 3.25 per cent.

Total scooter sales, however, increased over two fold to 41,744 units as compared with 18,932 units in the year-ago month, it added in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales rose marginally to 4,84,433 units last month as compared with 4,80,196 units in the same period a year ago.

Exports last month stood at 21,034 units as compared with 18,046 units in the year-ago period.

