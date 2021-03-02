Left Menu

Airtel buys radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr; VIL says spectrum acquired in 5 circles to boost 4G play

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:57 IST
Airtel buys radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr; VIL says spectrum acquired in 5 circles to boost 4G play
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has picked up radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 crore in just-concluded auction, while rival Vodafone Idea said spectrum acquired by it in five circles will help boost 4G coverage and capacity.

The auction, which put on offer a total of 2308.80 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 4 lakh crore in seven bands, concluded on Tuesday, just a day after it commenced.

Market sources estimated that Reliance Jio had acquired spectrum valued at about Rs 55,000 crore, but there is no official confirmation so far. Airtel, in a statement, said it has acquired radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 crore entailing 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands, arming it with ''most formidable'' spectrum holding in the country.

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel further said all of the spectrum will enable the company to deliver 5G services in future.

Despite the large amount of spectrum made available, the 700 MHz band did not get any bid from the operators as it made ''no economic case'' for them due to the high reserve prices, Airtel said in a statement.

''The 700 MHz band coupled with the 3.5 GHz band has the potential to accelerate India's progress to the top league of digitally enabled nations. Therefore, the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in future,'' Airtel added.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel, said the company now has a ''solid spectrum portfolio that will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India''. ''We are most excited at bringing the power of Airtel services to an additional 90 million customers in India through the power of our pan-India Sub GHz footprint,'' Vittal added.

On Monday, the opening day of auctions, bids worth Rs 77,146 crore had come in with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) participating in the bidding process — a response that the government had said was better than expected. On Day 2, the numbers have inched up higher, one of the sources said.

VIL did not divulge the amount of radiowaves it had bought, or its value but said spectrum acquired by it in five circles will help boost 4G coverage and capacity, enabling the company to offer ''superior digital experience'' for its customers.

In a statement issued after the conclusion of the spectrum auctions, VIL said it has used ''this opportunity to optimise spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in few circles''.

With the telecom industry gearing up for 5G, VIL hoped that large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands would be made available for all operators in the future at ''fair prices''.

''Vodafone Idea entered this auction holding the largest quantum of spectrum with a very small fraction, which was administratively allocated and used for GSM services, coming up for renewal,'' VIL statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots

Ghana began its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses it received from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility aimed at providing shots to developing nations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.People li...

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first d...

Insurance plans to cover mental health now

Mental health illness is an unaddressed issue in India. One in every five Indians suffers from some kind of mental health issue, according to World Health Organisation WHO estimates.Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown in 2020 only s...

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days: Telecom Secretary.

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days Telecom Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021