Tata Motors delivers 100 Safari units in Delhi/NCR in a single day

The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is a proof of the same, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Zonal Manager North Ritesh Khare said.The company has introduced the SUV with introductory prices ranging from Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh.The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover which allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:11 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has delivered 100 units of the new Safari in Delhi/NCR in a single day.

The majority of the customers have chosen the XZA+ trim, the auto major said in a statement.

''We are elated to see the response coming in for the all-new Safari. The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is a proof of the same,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Zonal Manager (North) Ritesh Khare said.

The company has introduced the SUV with introductory prices ranging from Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh.

The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover which allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future. The company's Harrier SUV is also based on the same D8 platform.

The new Safari comes with six and seven seat options and is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which generates 170 PS of power.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

