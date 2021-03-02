Left Menu

Rail Coach Factory starts production of new AC 3-tier economy coaches

After three weeks of aggressive trials, the RDSO has found it successful, Gupta said.The Railway Board has placed an order of 248 such coaches, he said.The RCF will roll out 50 coaches by the end of March, and the remaining would be manufactured during the next financial year, the official said, adding these coaches will be fitted with super-fast and express trains.He said passenger berth capacity has been increased from 72 to 83 in these coaches.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:13 IST
Rail Coach Factory starts production of new AC 3-tier economy coaches
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here has started manufacturing air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The production began after successful oscillation trials of the coach conducted on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section at a speed of 180 kmph, RCF General Manager Ravinder Gupta said.

The RCF rolled out the first prototype economy class air-conditioned three-tier coach on February 10 and handed it over to the Research Development and Standard Organisation (RDSO) for its trials, he said. After three weeks of aggressive trials, the RDSO has found it successful, Gupta said.

The Railway Board has placed an order of 248 such coaches, he said.

The RCF will roll out 50 coaches by the end of March, and the remaining would be manufactured during the next financial year, the official said, adding these coaches will be fitted with super-fast and express trains.

He said passenger berth capacity has been increased from 72 to 83 in these coaches. Foot-operated taps, flush and other features have been added, the official said.

To overcome the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, RCF engineers have been working to make the coaches virus-free by making changes in the air filtration system, he said.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots

Ghana began its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses it received from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility aimed at providing shots to developing nations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.People li...

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first d...

Insurance plans to cover mental health now

Mental health illness is an unaddressed issue in India. One in every five Indians suffers from some kind of mental health issue, according to World Health Organisation WHO estimates.Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown in 2020 only s...

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days: Telecom Secretary.

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days Telecom Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021