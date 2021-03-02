Left Menu

Ken Moelis-backed SPACs aim to raise $1.2 bln through IPOs

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to eschew a traditional IPO to float their shares on stock markets. Cantor is the sole book-running manager for all the latest offerings.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:26 IST
Ken Moelis-backed SPACs aim to raise $1.2 bln through IPOs

Three blank-check firms backed by billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis are looking to raise as much as $1.2 billion through initial public offerings, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.

The firms, Atlas Crest Investment Corp III, IV and V, aim to raise $600 million, $400 million and $200 million, respectively, by selling shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange. Moelis, founder and chief executive officer of investment banking firm Moelis & Co, has previously raised hundreds of millions of dollars through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), some of which have already landed deals.

Electric aircraft startup Archer last month agreed to go public through a deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, a Moelis-backed SPAC. Moelis is among a number of high-profile investment bankers and investors who have rushed to take advantage of the lucrative dealmaking frenzy with SPACs.

Others such as Bill Foley, who recently raised $1.5 billion through two new blank-check firms, and Chamath Palihapitiya have also struck deals with a number of startups to take them public. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to eschew a traditional IPO to float their shares on stock markets.

Cantor is the sole book-running manager for all the latest offerings.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with COVAX shots

Ghana began its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday with 600,000 AstraZeneca doses it received from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility aimed at providing shots to developing nations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.People li...

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first d...

Insurance plans to cover mental health now

Mental health illness is an unaddressed issue in India. One in every five Indians suffers from some kind of mental health issue, according to World Health Organisation WHO estimates.Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown in 2020 only s...

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days: Telecom Secretary.

Auction of telecom spectrum concludes, Rs 77,814.80 cr worth airwaves bought in two days Telecom Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021