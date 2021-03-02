Left Menu

Private investment missing in action: RBI article

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:55 IST
Private investment missing in action: RBI article

Only private investment is ''missing in action'' at a time when all engines of aggregate demand are starting to fire to boost economic growth, according to a Reserve Bank article.

Observing that there is little doubt today that a recovery based on a revival of consumption is underway, the RBI in the recent article said, ''the jury leans towards such recoveries being shallow and short-lived''.

The key to whet the appetite for investment, it said, is to rekindle the animal spirits, a spontaneous urge to action rather than inaction, and not as the outcome of a weighted average of quantitative benefits multiplied by quantitative probabilities.

''All engines of aggregate demand are starting to fire; only private investment is missing in action. The time is apposite for private investment to come alive,'' said the article prepared by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra and other officials.

The article published in the RBI Bulletin- February 2021 further said ''the time is apposite'' for private investment to come alive.

Fiscal policy, with the largest capital expenditure (capex) budget ever and emphasis on doing business better, has offered to crowd it in.

''Will Indian industry and entrepreneurship pick up the gauntlet?,'' it said.

The Indian economy is estimated to contract by 8 per cent during the current financial year on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy is expected to stage a V-shape recovery in the next fiscal and record double-digit growth.

An another article 'Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit in India: Recent Developments' published in the Bulletin said that the muted credit offtake in the recent past needs to be seen in the context of economic slowdown coupled with the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The RBI said the views expressed in the articles are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Bank credit growth, which had already started decelerating in 2019-20, experienced a further setback in 2020-21 in the wake of the pandemic.

However, with the gradual resumption of economic activity, credit to agriculture and services sectors has registered accelerated growth in the recent period, it said. Even in the industrial sector, credit growth to medium industries has accelerated, indicative of positive impact of several measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

''However, contraction in credit to large industries and infrastructure remains a cause of concern,'' it said.

The Reserve Bank has taken several measures to facilitate credit flow to various sectors of the economy, especially to the MSME and NBFC sectors.

Credit offtake is expected to pick up as the economy is poised to stage a smart recovery in 2021-22 on the back of decline in coronavirus infections and swift roll-out of the vaccination programme. This is in addition to a number of measures announced by the government in the Union Budget 2021-22 to accelerate the growth momentum, the article said.

As per the article, the recent decline in credit growth was mainly due to large industries.

''Owing to the stressed assets in large industries, there was a general reluctance on the part of bankers to lend to these industries, with the problem getting compounded by the pandemic,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks report from medical board on feasibility of termination of 26-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the medical board of civil hospital Karnal in Haryana to examine a 14-year-old rape victim, who has moved the apex court seeking permission to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, and submit its report on the fea...

Delhi records 217 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 217 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With these new cases, the cumulative count has gone up to 6,39,681 and as many as 6,27,227 patients have recovered in the national capital, said the Delhi gover...

Soccer-Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest

Former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was released on Tuesday, a Barcelona court said, a day after he was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.The statement said Bartomeu, pr...

Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman share opinions on Sherlock Season 5

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5.Digital Weekly earlier reported that Sherl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021