Spectrum acquired in 5 circles to boost 4G coverage: Vodafone Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (now rebranded as Vi) said on Tuesday that spectrum acquired by it in five circles will help boost 4G coverage and capacity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:00 IST
Vi says the telecom sector has moved from an era of spectrum scarcity to surplus. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (now rebranded as Vi) said on Tuesday that spectrum acquired by it in five circles will help boost 4G coverage and capacity. "We have used this opportunity to optimise spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in few circles," he said in a statement.

Spectrum auctions, which put on offer a total of 2308.80 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 4 lakh crore in seven bands -- ended on Tuesday. A day earlier, bids worth Rs 77,146 crore had come in with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi participating in the bidding process. The government said response was better than expected.With the telecom industry gearing up for 5G play, Vi hoped that large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands will be made available for all operators in the future at fair prices.

"With sufficient spectrum availability and adequate number of market players, the Indian telecom sector is well-positioned to drive Digital India agenda," it said. Vi, the country's third largest operator, said spectrum it has acquired in the five circles will further help enhance 4G coverage and capacity, enabling superior digital experience for its customers. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

