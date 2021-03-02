GST officers arrest one for Rs 39 cr ITC fraud

GST officers have arrested a person for creating a fake firm and fraudulently passing on input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 38.91 crore, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Investigation revealed that the multilayered network was being operated by one Nihaluddin who has confessed to having created a fake firm in his own name and also arranging ITC from 38 other fictitious firms on commission basis to pass on fake ITC to multiple beneficiaries.

Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Delhi East, has established the issuance of fake bills of Rs 216.06 crore involving fake ITC of Rs 38.91 crore, which is expected to increase as the investigation progresses, the Ministry added.

Nihaluddin was arrested and remanded to judicial custody of 14 days till March 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the inception of GST Central Tax, Delhi Zone has made 28 arrests in various cases involving GST evasion amounting to more than Rs 4,058.86 crore, the Ministry added.

