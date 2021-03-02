Cleantech startup Clairco on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 4.2 crore in angel funding. The fund round was led by Sanjiv Bajaj (Joint Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital) at Anicut Angel Fund, and Investors like Max Group and Angel List also participated in the round, a statement said.

The fresh infusion of funds will be used for product development, growth and hiring, and also for expansion to the Middle East, it added.

Founded in 2018 by Aayush Jha and Udayan Banerjee, Clairco is an Internet of Things (IoT) startup that has developed a patent-pending air purification system. **** *AMPM retail chain raises Rs 1.6 cr funding Convenience store start-up AMPM on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1.6 crore in funding through Agility Venture Partners, an angel investor platform.

The company, which has outlets live in five cities, said the round will see Vineet Gupta taking up the role of a mentor and lead investor in AMPM.

''The initial funding agreement was only for Rs 10 million, but we saw an over-subscription of Rs 6 million, this support and confidence has made us more optimistic of our success in the coming years,'' Shubham Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of AMPM store, said. The AMPM store will provide Indian and global products across categories like grocery, bakery, confectionery, stationery, pharmacy and F&B, he added.

**** *Noise appoints Utsav Malhotra as Chief Operations Officer Smart wearables company Noise on Tuesday said it has appointed Utsav Malhotra as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Malhotra will be responsible for overseeing Noise's business strategy, operations, and marketing initiatives, a statement said. With Malhotra's entrepreneurial skills and deep industrial knowledge, Noise aims to strengthen its leadership team to intensify the brand's visibility and business growth, it added.

Previously, Malhotra has worked with Nicobar Design, AMPM Fashions, Umbrella Associates, and Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited brands.

