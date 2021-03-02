Left Menu

Owning a credit card has become an absolute necessity in today's times. From paying utility bills to buying groceries and home appliances, a credit card offers huge convenience, savings and access to funds with just a simple swipe.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:24 IST
Simple steps to apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card and track card application
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Owning a credit card has become an absolute necessity in today's times. From paying utility bills to buying groceries and home appliances, a credit card offers huge convenience, savings and access to funds with just a simple swipe. The market is flooded with a lot of credit cards options from lenders. Among these options, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit card stands out due to its industry-first benefits. Popularly known as the SuperCard, it has the power of 4 cards rolled into 1, i.e credit card, loan card, cash card and an EMI card.

Steps to apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card The process of applying for a credit card from Bajaj Finserv is straightforward and hassle-free. On meeting the basic eligibility criteria* such as age, address, credit score and repayment history, an applicant can get an e-approval for the SuperCard through a pre-approved offer in just 3 simple steps:

* Start by clicking here and entering their mobile number * Verify the OTP and check if you have a pre-approved credit card offer

* If you have an offer, click on Get It Now Upon completion of the above steps, a Bajaj Finserv representative calls the applicant and guides them through the next steps and the documents required. Once the documents are submitted, the credit card will be delivered within seven working days.

Applicants who don't have a pre-approved offer can submit their basic information on the website. They will receive a call from a Bajaj Finserv representative who will guide them through the process. The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard comes with a simplified online tracking facility. Below are the steps to track the application of credit card status online.

* Open the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard application status page on the website. * Enter your mobile number and verify it with an OTP.

* Check the application status for your credit card on the screen. SuperCard holder can use their card to avail attractive offers like:

* 100 days free subscription on Hungama Music * 20 per cent off on their annual subscription for Eros Now

* 11 per cent discount on flight bookings made via HappyEasyGo * Flat 25 per cent off shopping from Mamaearth

* Flat 30 per cent off shopping from Printvenue among a host of other offers. This co-branded credit card is a top pick for those looking to apply for a new credit card as It comes with standout features like:

* Robust security on the card * Interest-free cash withdrawals from ATM up to 50 days with only 2.5 per cent processing fees

* Access to a personal loan for 90 days on cash limit with a nominal interest rate of 1.16 per cent pm* with no processing fee. The SuperCard will be issued according to RBL bank's risks policies.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

