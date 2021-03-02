Auto stocks jump as much as over 5 pc post rise in sales volume in Feb

Auto stocks on Tuesday increased as much as over 5 per cent after a rise in auto sales volume for February.

With all the auto stocks ending in green, Tata Motors gained the most by ending at Rs 345.7, higher 5.36 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd spurted 4.98 per cent to Rs 859.9.

Besides, Hero MotoCorp's scrip closed at Rs 3,474.8 by rising 3.73 per cent and Bajaj Auto went up by 3.53 per cent to Rs 3,947.55.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki India closed at Rs 7,215.25 with 2.83 per cent gain and Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 2.69 per cent to Rs 1,627.45.

TVS Motor Company's scrip went higher by 2.4 per cent to Rs 631.5, Ashok Leyland closed the counter at Rs 132.6 with 2.28 per cent gain and Cummins India ended at 816.15, up 1.79 per cent.

Also, Eicher Motors shares increased by 1.78 per cent to Rs 2,601.85 and that of Bosch went up by 1.37 per cent to Rs 15,443.1.

Exide Industries ended the day at Rs 208.75, up 1.02 per cent and Amara Raja Batteries gained 0.78 per cent to Rs 906.75.

MRF closed the counter at Rs 89,729.5, higher 0.73 per cent and Motherson Sumi Systems was up 0.43 per cent to close at Rs 232.55.

The S&P BSE Auto index went up by 3.18 per cent to 24,215.9.

''Auto sales volume for February was commendable considering there were supply-chain constraints. Passenger vehicle segment reported double digit domestic volume growth. Domestic two wheeler segment reported muted volume growth in February but exports maintained strong growth momentum.'' ''The tractor segment demand continues to remain buoyant and automobiles dispatches remain strong because of new launches, shift towards personal mobility and channel filling,'' said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Besides, S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities said that the production linked investment (PLI) scheme if implemented well could provide a fillip to the Auto sector.

