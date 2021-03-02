Left Menu

Auto stocks jump as much as over 5 pc post rise in sales volume in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:25 IST
Auto stocks jump as much as over 5 pc post rise in sales volume in Feb

Auto stocks on Tuesday increased as much as over 5 per cent after a rise in auto sales volume for February.

With all the auto stocks ending in green, Tata Motors gained the most by ending at Rs 345.7, higher 5.36 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd spurted 4.98 per cent to Rs 859.9.

Besides, Hero MotoCorp's scrip closed at Rs 3,474.8 by rising 3.73 per cent and Bajaj Auto went up by 3.53 per cent to Rs 3,947.55.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki India closed at Rs 7,215.25 with 2.83 per cent gain and Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 2.69 per cent to Rs 1,627.45.

TVS Motor Company's scrip went higher by 2.4 per cent to Rs 631.5, Ashok Leyland closed the counter at Rs 132.6 with 2.28 per cent gain and Cummins India ended at 816.15, up 1.79 per cent.

Also, Eicher Motors shares increased by 1.78 per cent to Rs 2,601.85 and that of Bosch went up by 1.37 per cent to Rs 15,443.1.

Exide Industries ended the day at Rs 208.75, up 1.02 per cent and Amara Raja Batteries gained 0.78 per cent to Rs 906.75.

MRF closed the counter at Rs 89,729.5, higher 0.73 per cent and Motherson Sumi Systems was up 0.43 per cent to close at Rs 232.55.

The S&P BSE Auto index went up by 3.18 per cent to 24,215.9.

''Auto sales volume for February was commendable considering there were supply-chain constraints. Passenger vehicle segment reported double digit domestic volume growth. Domestic two wheeler segment reported muted volume growth in February but exports maintained strong growth momentum.'' ''The tractor segment demand continues to remain buoyant and automobiles dispatches remain strong because of new launches, shift towards personal mobility and channel filling,'' said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Besides, S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities said that the production linked investment (PLI) scheme if implemented well could provide a fillip to the Auto sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Soccer-Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was badly affected by the arrest of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu and called the man who hired him as manager an exceptional person, while conceding the case was damaging for the clubs reputatio...

Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.The government intends to have 70 of the ...

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021