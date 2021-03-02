Bhubaneswar station carries 1358.4 tonne of outward parcel in

Bhubaneswar Railway Station has carried 1358.4 tonne of outward parcel in February, 2021, which is 197.2 tonne more compared to the same period last year, a senior official said.

In February last year Bhubaneswar Station had carried 1161.2 tonne of outward parcel, he said, adding that from the earning front in the month of February, 2021, the Bhubaneswar Station has registered a growth of 7.33 per cent more than the parcel carried in February, 2020.

This revenue is from exclusive Bhubaneswar Originating revenue. Number of parcel vans has also increased this year.

In February, 2021, five parcel special trains were handled by Bhubaneswar Station, he said.

The Bhubaneswar Railway Station handles a major share of perishable items like fish, egg and betel leaves towards different destinations of the country.

