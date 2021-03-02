Left Menu

Aasma Dance Company winning hearts with captivating dance performances

If there's anything Indians love the most is dancing their hearts out. No matter how big or small the occasion is, you cannot expect people to end it without grooving to the music. Even in theatres, people dance to the music played in a movie. Dance is one of the best and most crucial art forms in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:37 IST
Aasma Dance Company winning hearts with captivating dance performances
Aasma Dance Company . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): If there's anything Indians love the most is dancing their hearts out. No matter how big or small the occasion is, you cannot expect people to end it without grooving to the music. Even in theatres, people dance to the music played in a movie. Dance is one of the best and most crucial art forms in India. Sometimes, people want to learn it more professionally and all the various types. Hence, they enroll themselves on classes that teach the same. One such academy is Aasma Dance Company.

Based in New Delhi, Aasma Dance Company is founded by Ashish Mathur and Sonia Verma in 2006. Ashish himself is a choreographer who is passionate about dancing. It has been 15 years since the dance company is established and has spread its wings in many parts of the country with various branches. Today, Aasma Dance Company is known for having the best dance troupes in the country. Be it any public event, function, or wedding ceremonies, the dancers who work or a part of this institution are always given top priority to perform.

The popularity of Aasma Dance Company is limited not only to big functions and wedding. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have collaborated with ADC multiple times. Some of the celebs who have worked with this dance company are Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Mikka Singh, AJ Singh, Shibani Kashyap, Jasbir Sassi, Gagan Kokri, Dev Kumar Deva, Millind Gabba, Shukhvinder Singh, Lauren and many more. Talking about Ashish Mathur, he has choreographed numerous songs for amazing celebrities like Millind Gabba, Mikka Singh, Jasbir Sassi, Gagan Kokri, and Dev Kumar Deva etc. But this is not it. Aasma Dance Company has won hearts with their talented and versatile dancers at the international level too. They have done a lot of shows abroad and travelled with 'White Passport' in more than 20 countries. By collaborating with several international stars, Ashish Mathur's dance company has represented India at a global level many times.

Today, one can put in all their faith in Aasma Dance Company for VIP events and weddings too. The dancers make sure to surprise the masses by giving outstanding performances every time they put on their dancing shoes. On their Instagram page, they share how they practice perfect all their acts. Their Bride-Groom entry acts are the most talked about. Take a look at their Instagram page - https://instagram.com/aasmadancecompanyindia This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Soccer-Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was badly affected by the arrest of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu and called the man who hired him as manager an exceptional person, while conceding the case was damaging for the clubs reputatio...

Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.The government intends to have 70 of the ...

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021