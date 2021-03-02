Left Menu

Labour strike ends at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Karnataka plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:39 IST
Labour strike ends at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Karnataka plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said the labour strike at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plant in Karnataka has come to an end.

In November last year, the automaker had to declare a lockout at the facility following workers' union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

''The TKM Employee's Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike...Although a majority of members from a total of 3,350 employees had already voluntarily resumed work earlier, the labour strike that has been continuing has now officially come to an end today,'' TKM said in a statement.

The company said that the Karnataka government and the Department of Labour, played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation, between all parties.

On March 1, TKM accepted the undertaking given by union leaders on behalf of the members.

The company has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by March 5 and ensure synergies based on mutual trust for the future and to respect the terms of their mutual understanding, the automaker said.

''Going forward, TKM will continue to work towards strengthening this value system by fostering relationships based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect,'' it added.

The company's Bidadi facility has two production units with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Soccer-Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was badly affected by the arrest of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu and called the man who hired him as manager an exceptional person, while conceding the case was damaging for the clubs reputatio...

Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.The government intends to have 70 of the ...

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021