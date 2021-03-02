Left Menu

Gadkari asks automakers to build indigenous flex engine vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked automakers to build flex-engine vehicles for using alternative fuel.

Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, talking to a delegation of carmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Tuesday stressed the need for indigenous technology for flex-fuel vehicles.

''Gadkari has urged car manufacturers to give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol,'' the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The minister said that with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country and over 70 per cent of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex fuel vehicles.

''Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone implementation of BS-VI CAFÉ Phase-II regulations to April 1, 2024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, and slow consumer demand,'' the statement said.

While agreeing to examine the request, Gadkari made it clear to them that the Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality, and that if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.

The minister has asked the delegation to come back next month with a detailed study on what steps have been taken by the industry on meeting the BS-VI Phase-I standards. He also sought the financial implications of going ahead with BS-VI CAFE Phase II standards, before a final decision can be taken on the demand to postpone its implementation.

