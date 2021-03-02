WCO recognises CRCL as regional Customs laboratory for APAC

The World Customs Organisation on Tuesday recognised CRCL as a regional customs laboratory for Asia Pacific, the Finance Ministry said. ''Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), New Delhi, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), was today recognised as a Regional Customs Laboratory (RCL) of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for Asia-Pacific Region,'' the Ministry said in a statement. Established in 1939, CRCL is the headquarters of 14 revenue laboratories, including 2 laboratories working at Government Opium & Alkaloid Works, Ghazipur and Neemuch. These laboratories have been upgraded extensively in past three years and new state-of-art equipment, costing about Rs 80 crore, have been installed. With the introduction of instrument-based testing, revenue laboratories are, now, facilitating faster clearances, without compromising on law enforcement, and thereby playing a vital role in trade facilitation. With its recognition as regional customs laboratory, CRCL joins a select group of Customs Laboratories in the region like those in Japan and Korea. On this occasion, WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya complimented the Indian Customs Administration and the CRCL for achieving this distinction. CBIC Chairman M. Ajit Kumar underlined the active role played by India in Customs co-operation and reiterated the commitment of Indian customs administration to play a leading role in the region through this newly recognised Regional Customs Laboratory.

