Left Menu

Sri Lanka approves proposal to develop Colombo WCT with India and Japan

The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to counter Chinas aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.Chinas influence is growing in various infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka as part of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:49 IST
Sri Lanka approves proposal to develop Colombo WCT with India and Japan

Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it has approved a proposal to develop the strategic Colombo Port’s Western Container Terminal (WCT) under a joint venture with India and Japan for a period of 35 years, weeks after it scrapped a trilateral deal with both countries to develop another terminal at the same port.

''Cabinet approval has been granted on 01-02-21 to develop the West Container Terminal of Colombo South Port as a private public limited company in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and parties nominated by Indian and Japanese government,'' said a Cabinet memorandum released on Tuesday.

It said the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) proposal approved by a negotiating committee had been forwarded to both the Indian High Commission and the Japanese embassy here.

The Cabinet memorandum said that the proposal presented by Adani Ports and special economic zone limited (APSEZ Consortium) has been approved by the Indian High Commission.

However, sources expressed surprise at the mention of the ''approval by the Indian High Commission'' and further stressed that investments in Sri Lanka are approved by the government of Sri Lanka and not the Indian High Commission.

In terms of the agreement, the WCT is to be operated over a period of 35 years as a public private partnership with Adani Ports and APSEZ.

The WCT proposal came after Sri Lanka decided to retract on the previous memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 with India and Japan on the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).

The state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with India and Japan to develop the ECT during the previous Sirisena government.

The Colombo port trade unions opposed the proposal of investors from India and Japan buying 49 per cent stake in the ETC. They demanded the ECT to remain 100 per cent owned by the SLPA as opposed to the 51 per cent.

Under pressure from trade unions, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last month agreed to scrap the deal, prompting India to demand Sri Lanka to abide by its commitment to the trilateral deal with it and Japan.

Both India and Japan found fault with Sri Lanka fort reneging on an international agreement unilaterally. Japan had also conveyed its unhappiness with the Sri Lankan government. India and Japan are members of ''Quad'' or the Quadrilateral coalition of four Indo-Pacific nations that also includes the US and Australia. The four countries had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the 'Quad' to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

China's influence is growing in various infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka as part of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. China has invested over USD eight billion in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. Colombo handed over its Hambantota port to Beijing in 2017 as a debt swap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots:Media reporting particularly on social media remains charged up, says court

Media reporting, particularly on the social media, remains charged up all the time, said a court here on Tuesday when several accused in a north east Delhi riots case alleged media trial was going on against them.The court said though the m...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday said it respects its viewers diverse beliefs and apologises unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by scenes in Tandav, a starry political saga that found itself in trouble over allegations that it depicted Hi...

Dutch postpone Qatar trade mission over World Cup worker concerns

The Dutch government has postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concern over the living conditions of migrant workers helping the Gulf state to prepare for next years soccer World Cup.Britains Guardian newspaper last week rep...

Priyanka seeks to sweeten Congress' cuppa in Assam

She wore the traditional mekhla chador, attempted a few steps of jhumur and learned how to fling with ease freshly plucked tea leaves into the wicker basket fastened to her back.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was all smiles and charm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021