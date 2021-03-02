Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST
Greensill says it expects to reach deal on selling business this week

British supply chain finance firm Greensill said on Tuesday it had entered a period of exclusivity with a "global financial institution" with a view to concluding a deal with them this week.

Greensill said in a statement that the transaction is expected to include large parts of Greensill's business and its assets under management

"While the structure of the new business is still being determined, we expect the transaction will ensure the majority of Greensill clients will continue to be funded in the same way as they currently are while also preserving a substantial number of jobs," the statement said.

