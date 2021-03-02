Chamandeep and Amritpal Singh cause a stir in the social world with their digital marketing virtuosity

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): It's almost every day we hear of influencers reaching millions of followers on their profiles. These influencers using their engaging content attract people to follow them, strengthening their profiles. However, we rarely hear stories of entrepreneurs that made it to million followers overnight. Chamandeep Singh and Amritpal Singh are the perfect examples of such digital marketers that are known for reaching over 25 million Facebook audiences with their digital marketing campaigns.

Both individuals dropped from their traditional professional pathways and adopted the profession of digital marketing. With their constant efforts and uniqueness in engagement, they managed to create an empire that was unrelenting in terms of fan following. "When I decided to do B.Tech, I was worried whether or not I'll be able to get more from my life. But at that time, I wanted to engage with people so that I may have the same profile just like many influencers," Chamandeep said as he talked about the beginning of his venture. "We started small with our business and worked our way by creating engaging content. Our business comprises digital marketing ventures. We're working vigorously to promote the services and brands of our clients. It has worked fantastically so far! 25 million audiences on Facebook is something that not anyone achieves in such a short duration, and we're glad to achieve this milestone and are working continuously to go further," he added further.

Both Chamandeep and Amritpal shared the same vision of becoming influencers and reaching the same heights of clientele and fan following as celebrities. One of the many reasons for their progress is their dynamic way of working and staying updated with the latest digital marketing trends. In a world where having a digital presence is everything, both these youngsters are striving ceaselessly to uplift their business. Their strategies and communication skills are one of the core foundations that have led to their success. In addition to their competitive digital marketing skills, Chamandeep and Amritpal have been creating quality content and videos that have added to their fan following.

Digital marketing has been one of the top trending jobs and professions today. Working in this field, one not only gets connected with a lot of people but also learns the latest trends in the market. There's no definite guide to what can make someone famous in digital presence nor there is any pathway that guides digital marketers in increasing their digital presence. One has to find their way and research trends that can engage customers as well as improve their digital presence. And, these two have definitely mastered that art.

