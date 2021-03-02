Left Menu

Bank of Baroda closes QIP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:00 IST
Bank of Baroda closes QIP
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has closed the qualified institutional placement (QIP) round, which was conducted to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore.

''The committee (capital raising committee) at its meeting held today (Tuesday) i.e. March 2, 2021, has passed the resolution approving and adopting the placement document dated March 2, 2021,'' BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The issue was opened on February 25, 2021.

In its meeting last week, the committee had approved raising an amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore through an issue of equity shares through QIP.

The committee approved the issue price of Rs 81.70 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 79.70), which is at a discount of 5 per cent (Rs 4.28 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 85.98 apiece, said the state-owned lender. BoB said the confirmation of allocation note is to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of equity shares pursuant to the issue.

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday closed 0.12 per cent down at Rs 83.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv expresses optimism about COVID situation following roll-out of vaccines

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed optimism about the overall COVID-19 situation following the rollout of the vaccines and complimented all the SAARC central banks for their efforts in combating the pandemic, the central bank said in a ...

UK royal Meghan awarded 450,000 pounds in costs after court privacy win

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds 630,000 on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to ...

Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara state

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, his national security adviser said, after the release of 279 schoolgirls from a mass school abduction.Buhari als...

WRAPUP 8-Myanmar's neighbours press junta for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Some of Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling junta on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease using lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup to work out a solution to the crisis.The calls from fellow members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021