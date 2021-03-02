Bank of Baroda closes QIP

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has closed the qualified institutional placement (QIP) round, which was conducted to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore.

''The committee (capital raising committee) at its meeting held today (Tuesday) i.e. March 2, 2021, has passed the resolution approving and adopting the placement document dated March 2, 2021,'' BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The issue was opened on February 25, 2021.

In its meeting last week, the committee had approved raising an amount not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore through an issue of equity shares through QIP.

The committee approved the issue price of Rs 81.70 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 79.70), which is at a discount of 5 per cent (Rs 4.28 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 85.98 apiece, said the state-owned lender. BoB said the confirmation of allocation note is to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of equity shares pursuant to the issue.

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday closed 0.12 per cent down at Rs 83.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)