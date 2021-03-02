Left Menu

Electronic goods export records all-time high of Rs 8,806 cr for Dec 2020: ICEA

Mobile phones are the highest contributor in the segment comprising 35 per cent of the value with an export value of Rs 3,061 crore which is 50 per cent higher than December 2019, ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.He said that the mobile phone manufacturing industry, backed by the PLI scheme, during the COVID period industry has made substantial investments of more than Rs 2,000 crore.Electronic Goods exports for the current financial year have crossed Rs 50,000 crore mark despite COVID-19 pandemic and complete washout of production for 45 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:07 IST
Electronic goods export records all-time high of Rs 8,806 cr for Dec 2020: ICEA

Electronic goods export reached an all time high of Rs 8,806 crore in December 2020 with mobile handset contributing 35 per cent to the overall kitty, industry body ICEA said on Tuesday.

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) mobile exports are 50 per cent higher compared to the pre-COVID levels.

''We are pleased to share that industry is overcoming the unprecedented challenges of COVID and is on a path of regaining the momentum as envisaged in NPE 2019. ''Mobile phones are the highest contributor in the segment comprising 35 per cent of the value with an export value of Rs 3,061 crore which is 50 per cent higher than December 2019,'' ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

He said that the mobile phone manufacturing industry, backed by the PLI scheme, during the COVID period industry has made substantial investments of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

''Electronic Goods exports for the current financial year have crossed Rs 50,000 crore mark despite COVID-19 pandemic and complete washout of production for 45 days. The mobile handset industry has catered to the domestic demand during the pandemic as well as exports of more than Rs 14,000 crores till December 2020,'' Mohindroo said.

The government rolled out a production linked incentive scheme for the mobile phone sector July last year in which global majors like Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn and Winstron, Samsung, Lava, Dixon etc participated.

The scheme attracted total investment proposals of Rs 11,000 crore with commitment to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore.

The rollout of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme can also help boost the exports by a specific process of determining the rates and identifying the product lines, ICEA said.

''The reduction of custom duties and a scheme to refund to the exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes can act as a key contributor in achieving the mobile phone export of over Rs 8 lakh crore envisaged under National Policy on Electronics 2019 target,'' Mohindroo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv expresses optimism about COVID situation following roll-out of vaccines

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed optimism about the overall COVID-19 situation following the rollout of the vaccines and complimented all the SAARC central banks for their efforts in combating the pandemic, the central bank said in a ...

UK royal Meghan awarded 450,000 pounds in costs after court privacy win

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds 630,000 on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to ...

Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara state

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, his national security adviser said, after the release of 279 schoolgirls from a mass school abduction.Buhari als...

WRAPUP 8-Myanmar's neighbours press junta for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Some of Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling junta on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease using lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup to work out a solution to the crisis.The calls from fellow members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021