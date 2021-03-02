Left Menu

High quality of products enhances productivity, expands market: Goyal

High-quality goods and services enhance productivity of industry, bring down cost, increase efficiency and expand market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.He said India should engage with the rest of the world on its own strength and that will come from cost competitiveness, high productivity, and both these are only possible when there is high quality.The countrys mindset should move to accepting quality as the pre-requisite for the countrys future development and growth.Quality never has any cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:11 IST
High quality of products enhances productivity, expands market: Goyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

High-quality goods and services enhance productivity of industry, bring down cost, increase efficiency and expand market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said India should engage with the rest of the world on its own strength and that will come from cost competitiveness, high productivity, and both these are only possible when there is high quality.

The country's mindset should move to accepting quality as the pre-requisite for the country's future development and growth.

''Quality never has any cost. It is a win-win story. In fact, quality reduces cost, it enhances productivity, it brings down cost, makes you more efficient, expands your market, gives you economies of scale, gives you consistency in product and service, and eliminates wastage,'' he said while addressing the valedictory session of the Udyog Manthan.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) initiative, Udyog Manthan, has concluded on Tuesday. It began on January 4.

Under this initiative, the department has organised as many as 45 sector-specific webinars to promote quality and productivity in the Indian industry.

The webinar series, comprising 45 sessions, has covered various major sectors in manufacturing and services including pharmaceuticals, textiles, toys, tourism, furniture, renewable energy, automobiles and set-top box.

''We will make sure that Brand India gets identified by quality, and we will engage with the rest of the world on the strength of our cost competitiveness and high quality in goods and services,'' Goyal added.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Vandana Kumar has said the Udyog Manthan is the first-of-its-kind comprehensive brain storming exercise led by industry and facilitated by the government to discuss quality and productivity issues across all major sectors of Indian industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv expresses optimism about COVID situation following roll-out of vaccines

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed optimism about the overall COVID-19 situation following the rollout of the vaccines and complimented all the SAARC central banks for their efforts in combating the pandemic, the central bank said in a ...

UK royal Meghan awarded 450,000 pounds in costs after court privacy win

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds 630,000 on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to ...

Nigeria's president bans mining, imposes no-flight zone in Zamfara state

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining and imposed a no-flight zone in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Tuesday, his national security adviser said, after the release of 279 schoolgirls from a mass school abduction.Buhari als...

WRAPUP 8-Myanmar's neighbours press junta for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Some of Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling junta on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease using lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup to work out a solution to the crisis.The calls from fellow members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021