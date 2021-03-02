Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March

Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus. The S&P 500 on Monday logged its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 on Monday logged its best day since June as markets cheered approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the U.S. House of Representatives' green light for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's relief bill this week when Democrats aim to pass the legislation through a maneuver known as "reconciliation," which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

"The market works like a pendulum and has a tendency to go down after seeing gains like in the previous session," said Randy Frederick, vice president at Charles Schwab in Austin. "But concerns over lofty valuations and inflation persist even as the overall trend seems to be positive."

The technology sector dropped about 1%, extending a pullback from late last month after a selloff in the U.S. bond market sparked fears over highly valued stocks. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds have stabilized after hitting a one-year high last week.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.65 points, or 0.32%, to 31,433.86, the S&P 500 lost 23.50 points, or 0.60%, to 3,878.32 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 149.77 points, or 1.10%, to 13,439.06. Materials, consumer staples and energy stocks outperformed among major S&P sectors.

Later in the week, investors will focus on ISM's service sector survey as well as the monthly U.S. jobs report to ascertain the economic health. Kohl's Corp rose about 1.5% as it posted holiday-quarter results beyond market expectations on a boost in online sales and as the company reined in costs.

TV ratings provider Nielsen gained nearly 5% after it sold its advanced video advertising business to television streaming platform provider Roku. Shares of Roku dropped 3.6%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 147 new highs and 111 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait reappoints oil, finance minister in new cabinet

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet that reappointed the oil and finance ministers, the state news agency said.The previous government had resigned in January in a standoff with par...

Sudan to receive first batch of vaccine doses on Wednesday

Sudan expects to receive its first batch of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Wednesday, the prime ministers office said in a tweet. The East African country expects to receive an initial 820,000 doses from a total of ...

Horse racing-Irish jockey James apologises for climbing on dead horse

Irish amateur jockey Rob James said on Tuesday he was heartbroken and wished to apologise after a video of him climbing on a dead horse appeared on social media. James confirmed he was the person in the video, which started to circulate on ...

Pak Army chief interacts with forward troops in Waziristan

Pakistan is committed to peace in the region, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday, as he interacted with forward troops in Waziristan in a day-long visit.Bajwa visited North and South Waziristan tribal districts, where he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021