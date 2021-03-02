Virtual toy fair extended till March 4

The virtual India Toy Fair is being extended for two more days till March 4 on popular demand, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

The four-day India Toy Fair-2021 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 with an aim to boost the toy manufacturing industry in India to encourage Aatmarnirbhar Bharat and vocal for local campaign.

Advertisement

Textiles Secretary U.P. Singh said the fair is being extended till 4th March, on popular demand.

He also said that it has been decided that 10-12 physical regional toy fairs will be organized to promote the sector.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that ''our mission is not only to make India Aatmanirbhar in toys, but also to become a global player with toys made and developed in India, helping create brand India across the world''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)