India Toy Fair 2021 creates opportunity for artisans, MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Railways, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today said that toys can become a symbol to demonstrate India's Quality, Uniqueness, Innovation, Eco-friendliness and Thrill (QUIET) of Indian Toys. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the India Toy Fair (TITF) 2021, Shri Goyal said that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi initiated this movement as a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat to inculcate the true potential of toys and to develop the ecosystem of toys in India.

The potential the toy industry holds to help our children evolve in their formative years was recognised by PM, he added. Secretary, Textiles and other senior officers of GoI and State Govts also attended the virtual closing ceremony.

The Minister said that India Toy Fair (TITF)2021 has created a window of opportunity for our artisans, MSMEs, Startups, young designers & thinkers. The formula for success is to connect psychology to technology, and eco-friendly to eco-systems. Our toys not only showcase our rich culture and heritage but also have huge potential in the training of our children to develop their minds, he added.

Shri Goyal said that our mission is not only to make India Aatmanirbhar in toys but also to become a global player with toys made and developed in India, helping create a brand India across the world. He said that the Govt. has identified the Toy sector as one of the champion sectors, with a long term vision and plan to develop toy clusters in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Textiles Shri U.P. Singh announced that the virtual Toy Fair is being extended for two more days i.e., till 4th March, on popular demand. He also informed that it has been decided that after this virtual Toy Fair, 10-12 physical regional Toy Fairs will also be organized to promote indigenous toys.

The India Toy Fair also hosted a Toy Design Challenge. There were 225 entries in the Toy Design challenge in two categories: 1. Professional 2. Amateur. In each category, there were cash prizes of Rs. 1.0 lakh, Rs. 50,000 &Rs.25,000 to the first, second and third prize winners and 'Certificate' of recognition. The Secretary, Textiles announced the names of the winners of the Toy Design Challenge which are as follows:

Professional category

First Prize: Aditya Gupta

Second Prize: Garima Kaushik

Third Prize: Aditi Ganpati

Amateur Category

First Prize: Navya Shukla

SecondPrize: Sanjana Ramakrishnan

Third Prize: Esha Vijayan

(With Inputs from PIB)