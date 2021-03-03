10-year-old run over by train

A ten-year-old boy was run over by a train while collecting cow dung on railway tracks in Kalamna area near here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Surya Doman Madhukar, a resident of Vijaya Nagar slum.

The boy was hit by a speeding train when he was collecting cow dung on the tracks. He was declared brought dead at hospital.

The boy's parents are natives of Chhattisgarh and work as labourers here.

A case of accidental death was registered by Kalamna police. PTI COR KRK KRK

