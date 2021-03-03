Left Menu

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugal's aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the country's largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:13 IST
Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugal's aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the country's largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The country's tourism industry, where growth was brought to a halt last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, has complained for years about a lack of capacity at Lisbon's Portela airport. A new airport at Montijo on the southern bank of the Tagus River was proposed as a second hub.

Plans for the new airport have been under consideration for five decades and the government said in 2019 the Montijo airport, where there is already a military air base, would be completed next year. But the regulator ANAC said it had rejected the evaluation request submitted by airport authority ANA as not all municipalities in and around the new airport were happy with the plans, with some citing environmental concerns.

"It was concluded that ANAC was obliged to reject the request outright," it said in a statement on its website, explaining that according to Portuguese law, it could only evaluate the project if all local governments had provided positive feedback. Reacting to ANAC's decision, the government said it would propose a review of the law in question. It also said it would suggest different solutions for the impasse, including building the airport elsewhere.

An environmental study in 2019 highlighted a threat to wildlife from the new airport as the Tagus estuary is a nature reserve for various birds. French construction group Vinci, which owns ANA, the Lisbon airport operator, said in 2019 it would invest 1.15 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in the expansion of Lisbon's main airport and the construction of the new one.

ANA said it still believed the new airport in Montijo was the best option to "respond to the country's interests". "This is another stage in the process of expanding Lisbon airport capacity, which will continue and is fundamental for the economic development and recovery of the tourism sector", it added.

Vinci did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.8274 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

Intel Corp was asked to pay 2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Te...

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIA

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, s...

France's Macron tells Iran 'clear gestures' needed to revive nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday.Having reminded Rouhani of the...

India, Mexico top list of coronavirus-related attacks on health workers

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O ne-third out of almost 1,200 attacks on health workers globally last year were related to COVID-19, a coalition of healthcare experts said on Tuesday, with staff being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021