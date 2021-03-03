Left Menu

Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding. In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards." The debate surrounds the hot-selling A321XLR's main marketing point - the longest range of any single-aisle jet. In most jets, fuel is carried in wings and central tanks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 04:30 IST
Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks.

The U.S. plane giant's intervention is not without precedent in a global system that regularly allows manufacturers to chime in whenever safety rules are being interpreted in a way that might affect the rest of the industry. But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding.

In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards." The debate surrounds the hot-selling A321XLR's main marketing point - the longest range of any single-aisle jet.

In most jets, fuel is carried in wings and central tanks. To meet demand for longer routes, Airbus has already added optional extra fuel tanks inside the cargo bay of some A321s.

For the A321XLR, Airbus plans to eke out more space for fuel by moulding one tank directly into the fuselage, meaning its shape would follow the contours of the jet and carry more fuel. The concept caught the attention of EASA which in January said it would impose special conditions to keep passengers safe.

"An integral fuselage fuel tank exposed to an external fire, if not adequately protected, may not provide enough time for the passengers to safely evacuate the aircraft," it said. In comments to EASA first reported by Flightglobal, Boeing cited risks if a jet veers off a runway or its wheels fail.

"Public consultation is part-and-parcel of an aircraft development programme," an Airbus spokesman said, adding any issues raised would be tackled together with regulators. COMMERCIAL STAKES

Such technical exchanges rarely capture attention. But a battered aerospace industry is on edge after the MAX crisis, compounded by COVID-19, shook confidence in aviation. Commercial stakes are also high.

One industry source familiar with the project warned any extended wrangle over certification could delay the A321XLR's service entry from "late 2023" to 2024 or beyond. Should that happen, sources say Boeing is expected to encourage airlines to wait a few years longer for a potential all-new model that insiders say would leapfrog the A321XLR.

While insisting they never compete on safety, Airbus and Boeing have a record of goading each other in the past over issues like novel flight computers on the Airbus A320 or European claims that four engines were safer than the 777's two. Fuel tanks have provoked particularly sharp disagreement.

In 2001, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration triggered changes to the design of fuel tanks worldwide, five years after a Boeing 747 exploded in mid-air. Investigators said TWA 800 was brought down by a fuel-tank explosion in the presence of unwanted oxygen, but Airbus officials maintained their own jets were less at risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thirteen die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near U.S.-Mexico border

At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children in the dusty farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. Handmade wooden cro...

U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countries

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 of 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8 on imports from Germany and 83 on imports from Bahrain.Aluminum sheet import...

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his daughter said on Tuesday. Jordan, who in 1980 was badly w...

Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks.The U.S. plane giants intervention is not without precedent in a global system th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021