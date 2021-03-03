Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has taken direct oversight of day-to-day operations at Greensill Bank, as the lender's ailing parent company warned that its loss of $4.6 billion of credit insurance could cause a wave of defaults and 50,000 job losses. British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use Wednesday's Budget to extend a vast package of COVID-19 support until the end of September, in a plan which he hopes will nurse Britain back to economic health by the autumn.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 06:24 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK listing rules set for overhaul in dash to catch Spacs wave https://on.ft.com/2MFLnUV German regulator steps in as Greensill warns of threat to 50,000 jobs https://on.ft.com/3raG8vn

Budget to give 20 bln stg extension to UK COVID-19 support until September https://on.ft.com/3rnLW4I Overview

A UK Treasury-backed review of the London has called for an overhaul of company listing rules so the city can better compete against rivals in New York and Europe and grab a share of the booming market for special purchase acquisition vehicles. Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has taken direct oversight of day-to-day operations at Greensill Bank, as the lender's ailing parent company warned that its loss of $4.6 billion of credit insurance could cause a wave of defaults and 50,000 job losses.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use Wednesday's Budget to extend a vast package of COVID-19 support until the end of September, in a plan which he hopes will nurse Britain back to economic health by the autumn. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Myanmar state media on Wednesday said the military-appointed foreign minister had attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which exchanged views on regional and international issues.The report in the Global New Ligh...

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were interested in the Olympics, although 58 said they did not want them to be held this year because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday.In the survey, conducted b...

US to install half million electric vehicle charging stations

The Biden administration plans to build more than half a million EV charging stations as part of its move to push electric vehicles on the road in a big way, the White House said.National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy alongside senior staff...

Australian economy storms ahead as COVID recovery turns 'V-shaped'

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.The economy accelerated 3.1 in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021