PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

UK listing rules set for overhaul in dash to catch Spacs wave https://on.ft.com/2MFLnUV German regulator steps in as Greensill warns of threat to 50,000 jobs https://on.ft.com/3raG8vn

Budget to give 20 bln stg extension to UK COVID-19 support until September https://on.ft.com/3rnLW4I Overview

A UK Treasury-backed review of the London has called for an overhaul of company listing rules so the city can better compete against rivals in New York and Europe and grab a share of the booming market for special purchase acquisition vehicles. Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has taken direct oversight of day-to-day operations at Greensill Bank, as the lender's ailing parent company warned that its loss of $4.6 billion of credit insurance could cause a wave of defaults and 50,000 job losses.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use Wednesday's Budget to extend a vast package of COVID-19 support until the end of September, in a plan which he hopes will nurse Britain back to economic health by the autumn. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

