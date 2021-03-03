Left Menu

Tata Power DDL rolls out live peer-to-peer solar energy trading project

In that scenario, a blockchain platform for P2P trading of electricity will be a perfect game changer for the clean energy revolution in the country.We have already done another successful pilot project in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:53 IST
Tata Power DDL rolls out live peer-to-peer solar energy trading project

Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Australian tech firm Power Ledger on Wednesday announced the launch of the first live peer-to-peer solar energy trading project in Delhi.

Tata Power DDL and Power Ledger in collaboration with India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) have rolled out live peer-to-peer (P2P) solar energy trading, a first-of-its-kind pilot project in Delhi, a statement said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi, is a power distribution utility serving a population of 7 million in Delhi.

This project, announced during India Smart Utility Week, is a major milestone in advancing India's ambitious renewable energy targets, while introducing the concept of energy trading to the world's second-biggest city, the statement said.

''Tata Power-DDL is focused towards building a ‘Utility of the Future’ and transforming the power distribution space through innovative green technologies, collaborations and initiatives,'' Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan further noted that ''with growing rooftop solar power being available, we believe that peer-to-peer solar power trading can offer customers the flexibility to buy green power from those who have solar power in excess of their own consumption.'' Under the project, an end total of about 150 sites that include TPDDL’s locations as well as their actual customers with solar generation (prosumers) will be using the platform to sell their excess energy to other residential and commercial sites in a dynamic pricing environment, with benefit from P2P energy trades.

Consumers can choose which seller (prosumer) to buy electricity from, with Power Ledger’s blockchain audit trail of energy transactions providing near-time settlement and complete transparency throughout the entire process, it explained.

This project enables development of an integrated ecosystem of grid-connected, distributed energy resources including EV (electric vehicles)charging stations and battery energy storage systems that can directly participate in the P2P marketplace.

''India is on a fast-track to a greener power mix with aggressive renewable energy targets that include 100GW of solar energy, of which 40GW is to come from rooftop solar,'' said Power Ledger Co-Founder and Chairman Jemma Green in the statement.

''Power Ledger's partnership with ISGF and a major energy provider like Tata Power-DDL is a major milestone in advancing these ambitious targets and introducing the concept of energy trading to the world's second-biggest city,” she added.

The first pilot of its kind in Delhi currently in progress between 65 prosumers and 75 consumer sites in the capital - 140 buildings and counting.

The full-scale P2P trading trial will test out various trading logics and continue until June 2021, with recommendations provided to the Regulator.

''India is about to delicense power distribution business and make open access to retail customers enabling them to buy electricity from anybody from anywhere. In that scenario, a blockchain platform for P2P trading of electricity will be a perfect game changer for the clean energy revolution in the country.

''We have already done another successful pilot project in Uttar Pradesh. The results of these two projects should instill confidence in the regulators to draw appropriate regulations for scaling up of P2P trading of electricity in India,'' said Reji Kumar Pillai, President - India Smart Grid Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 14,989 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. With 13,123 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,08,12...

Amazon changes its app icon after 'Hitler' comparison

E-commerce company Amazonhas renewed its iOSand Androidapp icon again. According to Mashable, a month ago, the company introduced a new icon for its mobile apps, replacing the old shopping cart icon with one that combined Amazons smile logo...

Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability:PM Modi at webinar on education.

Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capabilityPM Modi at webinar on education....

U.S. Senate confirms Raimondo to head Commerce Department

The U.S. Senate voted 84-15 on Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to head the U.S. Commerce Department, the agency that repeatedly sparred with China during the prior administration. Raimondo, a Democrat tapped by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021