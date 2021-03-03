Global Fintech Company Enfusion Expands Presence in India With New Offices and Record Hires

Enfusion, the leading provider of natively cloud-based investment management software and services, is doubling down on its investment in talent across India, as the organization continues to scale its solutions and team globally.

In particular, over the last year, the company increased its employee-count in Mumbai by more than 120 individuals and increased its physical space to accommodate global client demand for its solutions. Enfusion will open its newest global location in Bengaluru in March of 2021. Currently, Enfusion employs more than 500 technologists, developers, financial experts, and other service professionals around the world.

Building on the existing momentum achieved through its most recent investment from ICONIQ Growth, double-digit business growth, and evolving client needs, Enfusion will continue to strategically bring on talent in the market as it creates new operational efficiencies for the hedge funds and investment managers it services globally. This includes highly sought managed services solutions, which have become increasingly essential for financial institutions in recent years as they seek to reinvent existing operating models.

''Our teammates in India are integral members of our 'global campus' which is designed to consistently deliver an exceptional client experience for our software platform and middle- and back-office managed services. As demand increases for our innovative investment management solutions, we expect to continue aggressive hiring in both Mumbai and Bengaluru as the markets are a core extension of our global footprint,'' said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. ''The white-glove service provided by our colleagues in India not only demonstrates our team's deep technological and financial expertise but truly signals what's possible as we work to solve some of the investment management industry's biggest operational challenges.'' Enfusion's global team of middle and back-office experts, including those across India, eliminates much of the clunky-ness associated with their client's existing operational controls. This expertise in combination with its integrated approach to cloud-native software delivers a reliable and powerful asset to the global investment management community.

The cloud-native nature of Enfusion's business has also allowed the company to roll out updates seamlessly to its clients every week without disruption. This constant churn for improvement and problem solving for Enfusion's clients, organically fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship, as teams in India and globally create best-in-class middle-and back-office solutions.

''We are proud of the impact our team in India has made during such a critical year in our businesses' growth—and despite the global challenges of a work from home environment—we are excited for what's in store as we strengthen our presence on the ground,'' said Vivek Ranka, Head of India and Co-Head of Technology at Enfusion. ''We recognize that since opening our first location more than three years ago, Enfusion has become a place where our people kickstart and leapfrog careers, hone mentorship skills as managers, and evolve their skills in new ways. We will continue to foster a supportive environment in many years to come– as our people grow alongside us.'' About Enfusion Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back-office teams on one cloud-native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 500+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2020, HFM named Enfusion as the ''Best Overall Technology Firm'', ''Best Trading & Execution Technology'', ''Best Integrated Solution'' and ''Best Managed Services Provider''.