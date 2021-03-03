Left Menu

Equity indices on upward trajectory, metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices traded higher by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Wednesday with metal stocks witnessing smart gains amid mixed global trends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:33 IST
Equity indices on upward trajectory, metal stocks shine
Tata Steel rose by 5.5 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 775.80 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded higher by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Wednesday with metal stocks witnessing smart gains amid mixed global trends. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 390 points or 0.78 per cent at 50,687 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 125 points or 0.84 per cent to 15,044.

Except for Nifty auto which slid slightly, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal up by 3.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.7 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel rose by 5.5 per cent to Rs 775.80 per share while JSW Steel and Hindalco moved up by 4.1 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

The other prominent gainers were Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, State Bank of India, SBI Life, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement. However, auto stocks skidded with Hero MotoCorp down by 1.5 per cent to Res 3,423.60 per share. Bajaj Auto slipped by 1.4 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.3 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 0.6 per cent and Eicher Motors by 0.1 per cent.

Ircon International was down by 5.8 per cent as the offer for sale opened for up to 16 per cent government stake at a floor price of Rs 88 per share in the railway PSU. Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.44 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose only 0.03 per cent and shares in China gained by 0.63 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 14,989 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. With 13,123 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,08,12...

Amazon changes its app icon after 'Hitler' comparison

E-commerce company Amazonhas renewed its iOSand Androidapp icon again. According to Mashable, a month ago, the company introduced a new icon for its mobile apps, replacing the old shopping cart icon with one that combined Amazons smile logo...

Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability:PM Modi at webinar on education.

Union Budget has broadened our efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capabilityPM Modi at webinar on education....

U.S. Senate confirms Raimondo to head Commerce Department

The U.S. Senate voted 84-15 on Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to head the U.S. Commerce Department, the agency that repeatedly sparred with China during the prior administration. Raimondo, a Democrat tapped by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021