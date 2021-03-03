Over 1.5 kg smuggled gold paste seized in Hyderabad, woman passenger detained

Gold weighing more than 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 74.87 lakh was seized from a woman passenger at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The gold concealed in the form of a paste and weighing 1593 grams was seized from the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday, they said.

The passenger is detained and further investigation is on, they added.

