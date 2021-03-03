Left Menu

SpiceJet ties-up with WheelTug for reserving electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engines or using external tugs.The electric taxi system will enable SpiceJet in saving fuel, reducing carbon emissions as well as noise levels and improving fleet utilisation, thereby directly improving the bottom line, the airline said in a release.The WheelTug system places high-torque motors in the nose wheels of the aircraft.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:35 IST
SpiceJet ties-up with WheelTug for reserving electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.

The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engines or using external tugs.

The electric taxi system will enable SpiceJet in saving fuel, reducing carbon emissions as well as noise levels and improving fleet utilisation, thereby directly improving the bottom line, the airline said in a release.

The WheelTug system places high-torque motors in the nose wheels of the aircraft. Pilots control the aircraft themselves, performing ground operations without requiring tugs for maneuvers. SpiceJet said.

Also, SpiceJet gate and stand operations will be faster and more dependable, helping the airline eliminate unexpected long delays affecting the schedule on any given day, it said.

''By inducting WheelTug into its B737 operations, SpiceJet aims to reduce fuel burn during taxi out and in,” the airline spokesperson said.

The Gurugram-headquartered no frills carrier is the largest Boeing 737 operator in the country.

''Signing SpiceJet at this time shows both companies are looking forward to a strong recovery for the industry as the world responds to the COVID-19 crisis,'' said Isaiah Cox, Chief Executive Officer, WheelTug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strengthening demand boosts business activity growth in Feb: IHS Markit

Indian service providers expanded business activity at the fastest rate in a year during February due to a quicker increase in new orders, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers Index PMI released on Wednesday.Moreo...

'Back to basics', says Vicky Kaushal as he shares glimpse from horse riding session

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse from his horse riding session. The Masaan actor shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen riding a horse on a humongous ground.The short clip showcased the Su...

Moscow accuses U.S. of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions

Russias foreign ministry late on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge that further harmed relations between Washington and Moscow.The United States on Tuesday, in President Jo...

IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan - SITE intelligence group

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021