Landslide blocks J-K highway

Landslide blocks J-K highwayPTI | Banihal | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:52 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded, officials said.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Shabanbass area in the district in the early hours.
An oil tanker was trapped in the landslide, they said, adding work is underway to clear the landslide.PTI AB DV DV
