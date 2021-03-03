Maruti service network crosses 4,000 outlets; 208 workshops added this fiscal

Left Menu

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its service network has crossed 4,000 outlet mark across the country, covering 1,989 towns and cities. The auto major said it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:54 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its service network has crossed 4,000 outlet mark across the country, covering 1,989 towns and cities. The auto major said it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4,000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for customer convenience and customer first approach,'' MSI Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

The company has also brought several innovations such as the quick response team, service on wheels, among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers, he added.

