Marico declares interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share

Marico declares interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per sharePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:10 IST
FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.
''The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 129.13 crore,'' Marico said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 409 apiece on the BSE.
