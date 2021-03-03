Marico declares interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share

FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

''The board of directors of the company at its meeting... approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each, being 450 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 129.13 crore,'' Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 409 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)