5000 Electric Bikes, pre-booked within 4 days of Kabira Mobility KM3000 & KM4000 launch

- Kabira Mobility had launched its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 & KM4000 earlier this Month - These Products had received an overwhelming response and were booked completely in less than 96 hours.

- Kabira Mobility had earlier targeted 5000 Bookings, however the total bookings had reached to 6100 by the end of 28th February 2021 - Pre-bookings are currently out of stock and will resume shortly - Test Rides for Professional Bikers and enthusiasts will start from 15th March 2021 on registration basis VERNA, India, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up, announced that the First Round of Limited Pre-booking of its Two Flagship Electric Bikes KM3000 & KM4000 is finished within 04 Days.

The Pre-booking of KM3000 & KM4000 started on 25th February and had received an overwhelming response from the customers, by the end of 28th February Kabira Mobility had received 6100 Pre-bookings crossing the Target of 5000 in Record Time.

KM3000 and KM4000 were the Flagship Electric Bikes launched by Kabira Mobility earlier this month. These Electric Bikes are the Fastest and Electric Bike with the Longest Range in India. The Pre-booking Engine is now Closed and will be reopened again shortly. Meanwhile, Users can still register for the Test Rides of these bikes which are Starting from 01st April 2021 and will be available in Major Cities, the Exact Schedule will be announced shortly. Kabira Mobility will also be offering Test Drives to Professional Riders and Enthusiasts starting from 15th March 2021.

The Delivery of these Bikes is Scheduled from 01st May 2021, in Select Tier - I Cities across India. To meet the Distribution Challenge, Kabira Mobility is aiming at opening Authorised Dealerships across Major Tier 1 Cities by the end of April - 2021 and Major Tier 2 Cities in South India.

''With the Launch of KM3000 & KM4000, we are moving one step closer towards our Dream of Emission Free Mobility and our Community has shown their Trust, Support & Dedication towards achieving our common Goal'', said Mr Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility.

About Kabira Mobility Kabira Mobility, an Electric Vehicle Start-up had started its journey in 2017 by a team of Engineers with a Vision of Redefining Urban Mobility. At Kabira Mobility, our Goal is to design Solutions aimed towards different personas of Indian Market.

Kabira Mobility had Unveiled 06 Electric Scooters aimed towards different Segments during Auto Expo 2020, which were then launched for the General Public during June 2020 through its Flagship Retail Network, HelloEV Store which is expanding across Major Tier-1 Cities in the Nation. In February 2021, Kabira Mobility had Launched its Highly Anticipated Electric Bikes KM3000 and KM4000 for the Nation.

Kabira Mobility has 02 Manufacturing Plants in Goa and Dharwad with a Scalable Capacity of 20,000 Units per Month. Its 03rd Manufacturing Plant, which will be functional from April 2021 will become the Largest E2W Manufacturing Plant in India with a Manufacturing Capacity of 75000 Units per Month.

