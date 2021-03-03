Left Menu

JLR sets up charging infra at retail outlets as it prepares to launch I-Pace later this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:33 IST
JLR sets up charging infra at retail outlets as it prepares to launch I-Pace later this month

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday said it has set up charging infrastructure across 22 retail outlets in the country as it prepares to launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-PACE, later this month.

Twenty two retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support, the company said in a statement.

The charging infrastructure has been set up in metro cities and key urban hubs across the country, it added.

''Electric vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers,'' Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

Currently, over 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway, the automaker said.

Besides, the I-Pace customers would be able to charge their vehicles using Tata Power's 200 plus charging stations across the country, it added.

These charging points are located at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways.

These charging options are in addition to the home charging solutions that will be provided as standard with the Jaguar I-PACE by way of a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, the automaker noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actors photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.Justice Gautam Patel on Tues...

An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

Nestled in a steep rocky hillside among the remote mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabban Hormizd Monastery has watched invaders come and go through Christianitys tumultuous history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia.Mongols, Persians, A...

SC posts for March 4 hearing on Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea over 'Tandav' row

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed for Thursday hearing an appeal of the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit, against the Allahabad High Court order that denied anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation a...

Lena Dunham wraps shoot for secret feature 'Sharp Stick'

Girls creator Lena Dunham has completed work on Sharp Stick, her first feature film as a writer-director in over a decade.According to Variety, Dunham also has a starring role in the indie which was shot successfully in secret and in compli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021