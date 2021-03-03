Left Menu

Japan's SMFG likely to halt all new lending to coal-powered plants, sources say

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is likely to halt all new financing to coal-fired power plants, including the most efficient ones, two sources said, reflecting growing pressure from investors and environmentalists on Japan's lenders to cut funding to coal.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:25 IST
Japan's SMFG likely to halt all new lending to coal-powered plants, sources say

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is likely to halt all new financing to coal-fired power plants, including the most efficient ones, two sources said, reflecting growing pressure from investors and environmentalists on Japan's lenders to cut funding to coal. While SMFG has said it would not finance new coal-fired power plants in principle, up until now it hasn't ruled out funding projects seen as more environmentally friendly, such as so-called "ultra-supercritical (USC) power plants" that burn coal more efficiently than older designs.

It is now likely to remove that exception from its lending policy, meaning a complete halt to new finance for coal plants, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is not public. Japan's biggest banks are under increasing pressure from global investors and environmental groups over their long involvement in funding coal projects. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also pushed to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions, on a net basis, by 2050.

"It's a fact that the criticism from environmental groups has become so strong," said one of the sources. A spokesman for SMFG said nothing had been decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actors photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.Justice Gautam Patel on Tues...

An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

Nestled in a steep rocky hillside among the remote mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabban Hormizd Monastery has watched invaders come and go through Christianitys tumultuous history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia.Mongols, Persians, A...

SC posts for March 4 hearing on Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea over 'Tandav' row

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed for Thursday hearing an appeal of the commercial head of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit, against the Allahabad High Court order that denied anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation a...

Lena Dunham wraps shoot for secret feature 'Sharp Stick'

Girls creator Lena Dunham has completed work on Sharp Stick, her first feature film as a writer-director in over a decade.According to Variety, Dunham also has a starring role in the indie which was shot successfully in secret and in compli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021